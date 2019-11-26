Deepika Padukone: 5 Times The Actor Showed Fans How To Dress Up Like A New Bahu

Deepika Padukone is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood, last seen in Padmaavat. Recently, Deepika wrapped up with the shooting of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, which is set to release on January 10, 2020. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actor not only make headlines for movies, but she is also very popular for her fashion statement. The actor recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary in a Sabyasachi ensemble and looked like a perfect bahu in the attire.

Deepika looked just perfect bahu in all the attires that she sported after her wedding. As the wedding season is around and brides are usually confused about how to dress up and carry the look with style. So, here are some of Deepika's best saree looks that have given major fashion cues on how to dress up like a new bahu.

1: Golden embellishment:

The golden embellished ensemble is perfect to the sport just after marriage for family get-to-together. The way actor styled the attire just perfectly and looked like a perfect newly-wed bride.

Saree Looks:

The saree looks of the actor after her marriage proved to be ultimate goals for the newly-wed brides. Here are the saree looks of the actor that one can easily recreate. The pink sheer saree to white chikankari work saree is perfect for every new bride.

Pink Sheer Saree:

All-Gold Saree:

White Chikankari Saree:

The all-pink saree:

The simple all-pink saree with the perfect amount of jewellery can do wonders. The choice of gold temple jewellery with the red look makes it look more traditional. The signature bun of the actor is just perfect hairdo to keep hair away from the face.

