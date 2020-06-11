Deepika Padukone And Imtiaz Ali's Collaborations Like 'Love Aaj Kal' And More

Deepika Padukone has achieved great heights in her acting career ever since her debut in Om Shanti Om. With impeccable performances, the Bajirao Mastani actor has portrayed spectacular characters like Mastani, Leela, Padmaavati, Naina, and many more. Throughout her career, she has also worked with some of the best directors in the industry. Here is a list of movies in which Deepika Padukone collaborated with Imtiaz Ali.

Love Aaj Kal

Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal is a romantic comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor and Giselli Monteiro can be seen in supporting roles, Rahul Khanna also appears in a cameo appearance. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal portrays the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the panorama of discerning one's soulmate has changed over time. The film also was remade in 2020 with the same name which was also directed by Imtiaz Ali and stared Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Cocktail

Deepika Padukone's performance in Cocktail is considered as one of her finest performances to date. Deepika plays the role of Veronica, a free-spirited party girl, while Saif Ali Khan plays her love interest. However, Cocktail has an interesting twist of a love triangle, starring Diana Penty. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan while Cocktail is written by Imtiaz Ali. The romantic comedy film released worldwide on July 13, 2012, with positive reviews, garnering praise for Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty's performances.

Tamasha

Tamasha is a romantic film that features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles and focuses on the concept of mental health. Tamasha has been written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film received mixed reviews but was widely appreciated for its song list, which was composed by AR Rahman. Tamasha portrays the life story of Ved Vardhan Sahni (played by Ranbir Kapoor) in three stages – as a nine-year-old child, a 19-year-old adolescent, and a 30-year-old adult in a drama-based non-linear screenplay.

