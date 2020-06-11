Deepika Padukone And John Abraham Songs Together To Add To Your Playlist

Deepika Padukone has been a part of several successful projects ever since her debut in Om Shanti Om. Apart from her acting skills, the actor has also often impressed the audience with her chemistry with her co-stars. John Abraham is one such actor whose on-screen chemistry with Deepika Padukone was much loved by fans. Having said that, check out Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's songs together that you can add to your playlist.

Jhak Maar Ke

Jhak Maar Ke is a dance track from Deepika Padukone's film Desi Boyz. The soundtrack was composed by Pritam Chakraborty while the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil. Jhak Maar Ke is sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Harshdeep Kaur and features Deepika Padukone with John Abraham. Here, John tries to patch things up with Deepika. The dance number has 92 million views on Youtube. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film's cast ensemble includes Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt also can be seen in an extended cameo.

Party On My Mind

As the name suggests, Party On My Mind is a Bollywood's party song featuring Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel and Anil Kapoor. The dance track is crooned by Shefali Alvares, Pritam, KK and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Party On My Mind has 8 million views on Youtube. Its music was composed by Pritam and the lyrics were penned by Prashant Ingole. Watch the song here

Subha Hone Na De

Subha Hone Na De is another party song of Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The dance track is featured in Desi Boyz. Released eight years ago, Subha Hone Na De has over 120 million views on YouTube. It is crooned by Mika Singh and Shefali Alvaris. Directed by Pritam, the happening party number is penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bohemia.

Allah Duhai Hai

Allah Duhai Hai is a loud soundtrack from the action thriller flick Race 2. The song features Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Ameesha Patel. The song is voiced by Atif Aslam, Vishal Dadlani, Anushka Manchanda, Ritu Pathak and Michie One. It was written by Mayur Puri and Sameer.

Next For Deepika Padukone

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. For her next, the Bajirao Mastani actor will be seen in '83, opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is a sports biopic based on Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Here she will be portraying Kapil Dev's wife in the biopic. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

