Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning With Meghna Gulzar At 'Chhapaak' promotions; See Pics

We will be seeing Deepika Padukone in a movie after a break of one year. We will be seeing her in the first month of 2020. She will be in the movie Chhapaak. While speaking to PTI, Deepika said that “It has been [her] toughest and most emotionally taxing project till date”. The movie will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The movie will showcase the investigation of the attack to the proceedings of the court and the medical treatment that Laxmi has to go through. The movie will be releasing on January 10, 2020. The leading star of the movie Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar were seen promoting the film. Here are a few pictures.

Read Also| 'Chhapaak' trailer launch has Vikrant Massey getting emotional; Deepika wipes his tears

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar at Chhapaak promotions

In this picture, we can see both Deepika Padukone and the director of the film Meghna Gulzar. Both are seen sitting in a park and posing for the camera. Meghna Gulzar is seen in a printed white long kurta and matching sandals.

Read Also| Vikrant Massey teases new song with a beautiful picture from 'Chhapaak'

In this picture, we can see them chuckling on some joke or some incident that happened at the shoot location. Deepika is seen pointing at something. It feels like she is asking someone to move away so that they can get a good picture.

Read Also| Deepika Padukone and Chhapaak team won't promote the film in Delhi, say it's insensitive

In this picture, we can see Deepika Padukone in a blue checkered co-ord set. The two-piece dress has a babydoll-style top with a long frilled skirt. Her matching mat blue heels complete her look.

Read Also| 'Chhapaak' song 'Nok Jhok': Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey's blooming love is unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.