Deepika Padukone and Nushrratt Bharuccha are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Deepika Padukone has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Nushrratt Bharuccha has also become a fashionista lately. Here is who out of the two actors wore the polka dots outfit better. Read ahead to know more-

Deepika Padukone vs Nushrratt Bharuccha: Who wore polka dots outfit better?

Deepika Padukone is seen posing in a white colour off-shoulder three-fourth sleeves full-length frilly maxi dress with big black colour polka dots all over it. She has worn black colour heels and a black colour hairband. She has worn golden colour accessories around her fingers and neck. Deepika Padukone has given her wavy hair a retro look and tied them at the back of her head, loosely. Deepika Padukone has applied nude shade makeup.

In comparison to Deepika Padukone, Nushrratt Bharuccha is seen wearing a white colour sleeveless jumpsuit with halter neck and deep V-neck cut, with big black colour polka dots all over it. She has worn black colour heels and a black hat and black colour sunglasses. She has worn golden colour accessories around her fingers and neck. Nushrratt Bharuccha has left her wavy hair open, letting them flow naturally. Nushrratt Bharuccha has applied nude shade makeup.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen on the big-screen in Ashwini Iyer’s Chhapaak that was released in February 2020. Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the sports biopic '83. Based on the real-life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie casts Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and real-life wife, Deepika Padukone as his reel wife in the movie. Deepika Padukone also recently announced that she is a part of the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie, The Intern.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen on the big-screen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial Dream Girl (2019). She will be seen next in the movie Chhalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao and several other prominent actors in the film. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is one of the most anticipated films among the fans of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao. Besides that, Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in Hurdang which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. She will be cast opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the movie that is yet to be released. No release date for the movie has been officially announced yet.

