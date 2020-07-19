Deepika Padukone Vs Radhika Madan - Who Styled The Orange Bush Pants Better?

Deepika Padukone and Radhika Madan are popular and well-known names in the entertainment industry today. They have time and again proved their versatility on the big screen and now seems to have taken over the fashion industry too.

Deepika Padukone has always been referred to as the glamour girl of the industry and Radhika Madan is the new fashionista on the block. Let's check out who wore the orange bush pants better. Read ahead to know-

Deepika Padukone vs Radhika Madan - Who wore the orange bush pants better?

Deepika Padukone is seen posing in an orange colour oversized shirt that she has loosely tucked inside of high-waist pants of the same make and colour. Her pants have orange colour shimmery embroidery all over them. Deepika Padukone is seen wearing golden colour long and hanging accessories around her neck and ears and orange colour high heels. She has tied her wavy hair in a messy ponytail at the back of her head. She opted for nude makeup.

Radhika Madan is seen wearing an orange colour three-fourth balloon sleeve crop op with high-waist loose pants. She has worn golden colour long and hanging accessories around her neck, ears, and fingers. Radhika Madan has applied black shade nail pant and has worn black colour high heels. She has given her wavy hair a centre partition and tied them in a loose plate at the back of her head, leaving them to look messy.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen on the big-screen in Ashwini Iyer’s critically acclaimed Chhapaak that released in February 2020. Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the sports biopic directed by Kabir Khan, '83. Based on the real-life of India’s legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, the movie casts Ranveer Singh to play reel-life Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife in the movie. Deepika Padukone also recently announced that she is a part of the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern.

Radhika Madan was last seen on the big-screen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium (2020). The movie cast includes Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobrial, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead characters. She will next be seen in Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru’s Go Goa Gone 2, casting Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu as the lead characters.

