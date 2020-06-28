Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor's Cute Moments During 'Tamasha' Promotions; See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha clocked almost five years. The romantic drama film was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. Recently, we came across a series of throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor from the promotions of Tamasha. Check out the pictures here -

Also read | -Katrina Kaif's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' & other films showing reunion of lovers after separation

A few days back, Deepika Padukone's fan account shared a series of unseen pictures from promotions of Tamasha. Here, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted rejoicing their cute moments together. In the first picture, while the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor Deepika stunned in a white long gown dress, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a black puffer coat sported with blue ripped denim.

The series also included the Deepika Padukone's stills from Battameez Dil alongside Kalki Koechlin. As you swipe right, you will see a picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir where Kapoor has carried Deepika on his back. The fan account titled Deepveergalaxy captioned the Instagram post as, "The best moments❤️ Tamasha days❤️". Take a look at the series of unseen pictures of Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor from the promotions of Tamasha.

Also read | Deepika padukone or Katrina Kaif; who pulled off the extravagant outfit better?

More About Tamasha -

Tamasha is a romantic and drama flick starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film is penned and helmed by Bollywood's leading filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The drama film talks about mental health. Tamasha received mixed reviews but was widely appreciated for its song list, which was composed by AR Rahman. Tamasha portrays the life story of Ved Vardhan Sahni (played by Ranbir Kapoor) in three stages – as a nine-year-old child, a 19-year-old adolescent, and a 30-year-old adult in a drama-based non-linear screenplay. Check out the trailer here -

Also read | Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma in similar sheer gown; see who wore it better

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. The film based on acid attack survivors is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. For her next, the Om Shanti Om debutant will star in Ranveer Singh's sports biopic '83. It is based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone also recently announced that she will be a part of the Bollywood remake of The Intern. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has two films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Shamshera and Brahmastra.

Also read | Deepika Padukone's movies like 'Cocktail', 'Housefull' and others with unexpected twists

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.