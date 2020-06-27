Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor's Stills From 'YJHD' Will Get You Nostalgic; See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani recently clocked seven years, since its release. The 2013's flick is a romantic drama film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Recently, Deepika Padukone's fan page shared some nostalgic stills of the movie. See the pictures here:

Photo credits - Deepika Padukone Fanpage, Instagram - @deepika050186

This Instagram picture, shared by Deepika Padukone's fan account features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. This was the scene where the duo treks their way up to the last point of their trip. In spite of all the scary stories about the last trekking point, Bunny and Naina still manage to complete their trek.

This still is from the song Kabira. Here, Bunny decides to leave for his world tour job after Aditi's wedding, played by Kalki. This collage still is the bidaai scene when Naina cries as once again Bunny leaves everything for his dreams. The heartfelt song Kabira is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina.

The above collage picture is a combination of four amazing songs from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. These are adorable stills of Bunny and Naina. The first still is of song Kabira. The right-hand one is from the dance track Balam Pichkari, which is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade. The below ones are Subhanallah and Dilli Wali Girlfriend, left to right. While the romantic track is crooned by Sreeram and Shilpa Rao, Dilli Wali Girlfriend has Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan's vocals.

This movie still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. This is the ending scene of the film. Here, Bunny proposes Naina for marriage and the duo then celebrates the New Year's eve together.

Celebrating the seven-year anniversary Deepika Padukone's fan page dedicated this post with immense love towards the film. The Instagram page captioned the post as: Bunny and Naina â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ 7 years to this movie and it has remained my favourite ever since I saw itðŸ˜ And a movie I can see for 1000 times and still won't get bored(For some amazing clips of this movie head over to my stories)ðŸ’–ðŸ’– And my favourite dialogue was -

" Jitna bhi try karo, life mein kuch na kuch chhutega hi. Toh jahaan hai, uska maza lete hai na "ðŸ’žðŸ’ž

Comment down below your fav dialgoueðŸ’•ðŸ’•

