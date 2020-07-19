Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Will Steal Your Heart In This BTS Clip Of ‘Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun’

Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun is a catchy dance song featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The track was released in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela's movie album. Crooned by Aditya Narayan, Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Watch the making video of this dance song here.

Soon after the video song's release, the makers also released the making and behind the scenes video of the dance number. The making video was shot in a fun way. Talking about his experience of shooting Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun, Ranveer Singh says, "It's a lot of fun because I have this lovely person with me". And by a lovely person, Ranveer meant Deepika Padukone. Though the couple did not date while shooting for Ram Leela but the budding love was quite evident. Ranveer Singh further added, " I have made many connections on this film".

In the video, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone are also seen rehearsing for the song. The makers of the song describe Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun as "typical masala song and full masti song". Ranveer also teases Deepika for making weird and cringy expressions. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also seen in the video enacting the song's signature steps. In the end, the video comprises a few stills from the song along with the credit section.

The makers of the film travelled to Kutch and bought pieces of antique textiles from the villagers. The designer said that they had "mix and match" it with new fabric to create singular outfits. Deepika Padukone's outfit in this song was made using the antique textiles. The designer of her dress says that she wanted to use old, antique fabrics because it was impossible to replicate the authenticity of those colours, the brocades and those beautiful, fine embroideries that were done by hand. Deepika Padukone outfit's fabric was over 100 years old. Jewellery was taken from Amrapali Jewels, who lent their antique archives for shooting; these were not for sale.

About Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a romantic classic love story starring Ranveer Singh as Ram and Deepika Padukone as Leela. It earned ₹2.2 billion in its theatrical run and emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2013. The film revolves around Ram and Leela who fall in love with each other despite their family differences. However, they are parted by their communities. Check out the trailer here.

