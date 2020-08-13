Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Get Their Own Dolls; Sri Lankan Artist Shares Pics

A celebrity doll artist from Sri Lanka has captured the iconic Bollywood couple - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - into dolls. The artist has taken inspiration from pictures of the couple from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception and made a near-perfect replica of the two. Fans are tagging the Bollywood couple in the post in the hopes that they notice the work of the artist as well. Take a look at the dolls in the post below.

Also Read | Prabhas' upcoming projects: Rumoured 22nd film to confirmed project with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's dolls by Nigeshan

In the post uploaded by the artist, fans can see dolls that resemble Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The inspiration for the dolls is taken from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception event in Mumbai. The Deepika doll can be spotted in a golden saree with flowers on her hair and the Ranveer doll can be spotted in a black sherwani with black shoes. The caption read - Doll version of Deepveer.(emoji)#8yearsofdeepveer Please tag @deepikapadukone & @ranveersingh in your comments.

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone got her first break with Himesh Reshammiya's song 'Naam Hai Tera'

Many comments have since flooded in the post. Many fans have appreciated the artist's work and others have tagged the stars in hopes that they see the post. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Nigydolls's Instagram

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut rock classic pull-off bun; see pics

The artist also posted another picture featuring the two. The dolls were set in place to re-create a moment when Ranveer Singh was spotted helping Deepika with her saree. The artist replicated the dolls so that they were seen performing the same gestures and added the pictures of the dolls and the original picture of the couple together. Fans have agreed that the resemblance is uncanny and the post has received many likes. The caption of the post reads - Doll version of Deepveer. #8yearsofdeepveerPlease tag @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh l in your comments. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande & NOT Deepika Padukone was Farah Khan's first choice for 'Happy New Year'

Many fans have commented on the post. The comments on this post are similar to those in the last post. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Nigydolls's Instagram

Deepika Padukone's Dolls

This is not the first time the artist has recreated dolls that look like Bollywood celebrities. In his last post, fans can see Deepika in her 'Chennai Express' avatar. She is spotted in a mix of yellow, red and green saree. Next to her picture is a Deepika doll that looks exactly the same as Deepika Padukone's photos. Even though the facial features may not look very accurate, the dress certainly does, fans commented. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Ranveer Singh drops new album ‘Rok Nahi Paayega’ under his music label ‘IncInk’

Promo Pic Credit: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.