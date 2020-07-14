Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Or Katrina Kaif & Akshay Kumar: Better On-screen Pair?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's on-screen pair has been much loved by the fans. They have delivered some phenomenal movies together. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have also been an equally loved pair that have given some big hits. Listed below are Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif - Akshay Kumar movies to check out which on-screen duo was loved more.

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's on-screen chemistry was first seen in 2013's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Sanjay Leela Bhansali not only introduced them to the fans but also garnered three blockbuster hits. The periodic drama flick earned ₹2.2 billion in its run and rose as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2013. In 2015, the pair was again seen together in Bajirao Mastani. In this historical film, Ranveer played Bajirao, while Deepika appeared as Mastani. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead as Kashibai.

Bajirao Mastani 's box office collection was reported to be ₹356 crores. Again in 2018, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone featured in Padmaavat. However, here, the duo wasn't paired together as lovers. Deepika was featured as Shahid Kapoor's love interest. For their next, the real-life husband-wife will play on-screen husband wife in '83. The sports biopic is based on Kapil Dev's life.

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar -

Katrina Kaif has churned out most of her Bollywood films with Akshay Kumar. They have shared the screen space in six successful projects of their career. Katrina Kaif was first seen with Akshay Kumar in 2006's Humko Deewana Kar Gaye but it was 2007's Namastey London that managed to gain audience's attention towards the pair. In the same year, the comedy-drama flick Welcome was also a huge commercial success. Reportedly, Namastey London and Welcome earned an estimated amount of ₹37 crores and ₹70 crores, respectively.

Post two Bollywood blockbusters in 2007, the duo romanced each other on screen for three years back-to-back. Tees Maar Khan was one of their films, however, it failed to impress the fans. Later, Singh Is Kinng (2008) and De Dana Dan (2009) performed well at the BO. While Singh Is Kinng collected Rs, 1,23,96,75,000 worldwide, De Dana Dan gained Rs 81,85,20,000.

