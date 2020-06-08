This Deepika Padukone & Salman Khan's Video Proves The Duo Should Do A Film Together

Deepika Padukone has shared the screen with several top-rated actors from Bollywood. However, Salman Khan is one such star she hasn't yet worked with. However, an older video of Deepika Padukone with Salman Khan, romancing on the sets of Bigg Boss, is also proof that fans would love to see the duo together in a film. Check out the video here,

Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan as an on-screen couple?

Recently, an Instagram fan account shared a video of Deepika Padukone with Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss 9. This throwback video is from the year 2015 when the duo wooed their fans as the Piku star had come to promote her film Tamasha on the show. In the video, Deepika Padukone stunned in a blue polka-dotted shirt with a closed collar neck and full sleeve design. The top was paired with blue pants. Whereas, Salman Khan can be spotted in a maroon suit piece. Take a look at the video here,

In the video, the Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan sang Main Hoon Hero Tera for Deepika. The duo did a small romantic dance on the stage. During the episode, the Bharat actor also matched steps with her on the peppy track Matargashti from Tamasha. Deepika then went inside the house and became 'Bigg Boss' for a day. She allotted various tasks to the contestants that were challenging as well as fun-filled.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone took her Instagram handle and shared a movie recommendation with her fans, during the weekend. She shared a couple of films' posters on her Instagram stories and wrote ‘Watch it now’. She shared movie posters of films like Something's Gotta Give, Jojo Rabbit, Phantom Thread, Inside Out and Her.

What's Next For Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor was last spotted in Chhapaak, a biographic movie based on the life of the acid attack survivors. For her upcomer, Deepika Padukone will be seen in '83, opposite Ranveer Singh. Here she is portraying Kapil Dev's wife in the biopic. As per reports, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern (2015).

