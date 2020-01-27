Deepika Padukone Announces Her Next; Will Adapt 'The Intern' With Rishi Kapoor

Deepika Padukone has announced her next, with Rishi Kapoor, in the Indian adaptation of The Intern. The Intern is a 2015 American comedy film directed, written and produced by Nancy Meyers. The film starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. For those unaware, the story revolves around a seventy-year-old widower, who realizes that he is not cut out for retirement. He then applies to become a senior intern for a skeptical boss at an online fashion site.

Mumbai based AZURE Entertainment and Warner Bros. India, on Monday announced a strategic collaboration to jointly produce the Hindi language remake of “THE INTERN” with Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone headlining roles enacted by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the 2015 Hollywood Film.

As per the agency:

THE INTERN, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros., was a box office success, grossing USD 195 mn worldwide. THE INTERN was written, produced & directed by Nancy Meyers, who is known for popular movies like Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap, What Women Want, It’s Complicated, The Holiday & Something’s Gotta Give.

Rishi Kapoor says, "THE INTERN is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India." Internationally acclaimed actor and the recent winner of the prestigious Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum 2020 Deepika Padukone adds, “THE INTERN is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

This project is a part of the strategic partnership between Warner Bros. and AZURE Entertainment to jointly develop, produce and distribute key titles from the coveted Warner Bros library including the Hindi adaptation of Infernal Affairs on which the Academy Award-winning, Martin Scorsese directed The Departed was based.

