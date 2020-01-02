Men Deepika Padukone Dated Before She Got Hitched To Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood. The Happy New Year actress celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh in November 2019. Deepika Padukone who is a self-made actress in the industry has seen a fair share of ups and downs in her career and private life. Find out more details about Deepika’s previous relationships before she chose Ranveer Singh.

Nihaar Pandya

Deepika Padukone and Nihaar Pandya dated when she shifted from Bengaluru to Mumbai to perceive a career in modelling and acting. Both the struggling actors met when they were students at Anupam Kher’s acting institute Actor Prepares in 2006.

Upen Patel

The 36 China Town debutant Upen Patel and Deepika allegedly had a brief affair. The relationship did not last long enough to gain limelight. Deepika and Upen both have worked together in a couple of ad campaigns and shoots.

MS Dhoni

The ex-skipper of the Indian Cricket Team and the Om Shanti Om debutante allegedly dated briefly. Just like Deepika, Dhoni is also married and has a lovely daughter named Ziva. The former captain was also present to convey his best regards to her wedding reception in Mumbai.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh reportedly walked into Deepika's life after her brief chapter with M.S Dhoni was over. Yuvi and the Finding Fanny actress dated for a year. There were even rumours of the couple being engaged and ready to tie the knot. But this ship did not sail and soon the couple parted ways.

Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship is one of the most talked-about relationships in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika dated for two years. Deepika even got the famous RK tattoo on the nape of her neck. The couple broke up after Ranbir allegedly cheated on Deepika with Katrina Kaif.

Siddharth Mallya

After her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika dated Kingfisher founder Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya. They were dating when Deepika Padukone was the brand ambassador of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore owned by Mallya.

Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for six years before exchanging vows at a dreamy wedding in Lake Como in Italy in November 2018. The couple met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela, and have been setting couple goals ever since. The Bajirao Mastaani co-stars will be seen sharing screen space once again in the movie '83.

