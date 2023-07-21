Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles As Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Walk Ramp For Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra held his bridal couture 2023 fashion show today (July 20) in Mumbai. The show was attended by many who's who of Bollywood. The list included Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Tanisha Mukherji, and Sonali Bendre among others.

3 things you need to know

Manish Malhotra is a renown celebrity fashion designer.

His show on July 20 was attended by many Bollywood biggies.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the fashion designer's showstoppers for tonight.

Ranveer-Alia walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are gearing up for the release of thier film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, walked the ramp tonight for Manish Malhotra for his bridal couture 2023 fashion show. The co-stars were dressed in ethnic wears. While Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a grey embellished lehenga, Ranveer was seen in Anarkali kurta. They both wore outfits for brides and grooms of Manish Malhotra.

(Showstoppers Alia, Ranveer pose with designer Manish Malhotra | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Ranveer Singh greets his wife and actress Deepika Padukone while walking the ramp | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Ranveer Singh greets Mukesh Ambani at the MM Bridal Couture Show | Image: Varinder Chawla)

As the actors walked the ramp, Ranveer's wife and actor Deepika Padukone, was seen all smiles. She attended the show in a beautiful white saree. She had the brightest smile seeing her husband walk the ramp. Ranveer was also seen greeting Arjun Kapoor, who was seen sitting in the audience. The actor was wearing an all-black outfit.

Kajol, Sonali Bendrea, other celebs attend MM show

Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the Bridal Couture 2023 also saw the likes of actors Kajol and Sonali Bendre. Actor Diana Penty was also part of the guest list. Kajol was accompanied by her sister Tanisha Mukherji. They were all mostly dressed in Manish Malhotra outfit.

(Kajol, Tanisha, Sonali Bendre, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor-Aditya Seal pose for cameras at the MM show | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(The Kapoor siblings Arjun, Anshula and half-sister Janhvi pose for cameras | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal were also spotted at the event in their stylish outfits.