Deepika Padukone Keeps It Casual In All-black Look Upon Return From Oscars

After representing India at Oscars 2023, Deepika Padukone returned back to India. The actress attended the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles where she introduced RRR movie and Naatu Naatu performers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. She was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday night as fans waited to greet her.

Deepika was all smiles as she returned home from the US. For her airport look, she donned a casual, all-black outfit. She paired a black turtleneck sweatshirt with a black faux leather pants and boots.

The Piku actress attended the Oscars as a presenter. Deepika took the stage to introduce the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. In her introduction of the song, Deepika called the song a ‘total banger’.



Other Indian presenters at Oscars

Deepika Padukone was not the first Indian person to take the Oscars stage as a presenter. Persis Khambatta had presented an Oscar in 1980. She was followed by former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra who took the stage to present the award in 2016.



India at Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Awards turned out to be historic for India. MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose won the Oscar for their RRR song Naatu Naatu. The Elephant Whisperers also won the award for the Best Documentary Short Film, making it the first Indian production to ever bag the Oscar in the category.



Deepika Padukone’s look at the Oscars

Deepika Padukone dazzled on the red carpet at Oscars 2023 in a black cocktail gown, which was custom made by Louis Vuitton. The actress also donned a shining diamond neck piece, bracelet and a ring by Cartier. For the Oscars after party, the actress opted for a pink ruffle dress.

Fans and several celebrities praised Deepika Padukone's look at Oscars.