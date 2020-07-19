Deepika Padukone's Movies That Had A Making Budget Of Over ₹100 Crores

Deepika Padukone is one of the most respected and celebrated actors in the Indian cinema industry. She made her Hindi movie debut with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007) and hasn’t looked back since. The graph of Deepika Padukone’s career has touched sky heights and the actor has enjoyed a huge amount of love and fame by fans and audience. Having spent over a decade in the entertainment industry, Deepika Padukone has worked with some great actors and played some unique characters. Over the years, Deepika Padukone has been cast in many large scale movies of different genres with a really high budget. Here are Deepika Padukone movies that have a budget of more than ₹100 crores.

Deepika Padukone's movies with over ₹100 crores budget

Chennai Express (2013)

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan played the lead character in Rohit Shetty’s action comedy-drama, Chennai Express. The movie also cast Nikitin Dheer and Sathyaraj as the lead characters. Made on a reported budget of ₹115 crores, the movie is produced by Gauri Khan, Karim Morani, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The plot of the film revolves around Rahul who sets off a trip with his friends, but fate has other plans for him. The movie gained critical acclamation and broke many box-office records as it reportedly entered the ₹400 crores club, earning ₹423 crores, worldwide.

Happy New Year (2014)

Deepika Padukone played the lead character in Farah Khan’s multistarrer action comedy-drama, Happy New Year. The movie also cast Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff as the lead characters of the movie. Made on a reported budget of ₹125 crores, the movie is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The plot of Happy New Year revolves around a group of ordinary people who set on a mission to steal the most expensive and protected diamonds in order to take revenge from an old enemy. The movie was a huge commercial success as it reportedly earned ₹397 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the lead characters in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s epic historical romantic drama, Bajirao Mastani. The movie also cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the lead character. Made on a reported budget of ₹145 crores, the movie is produced by Kishore Lulla and Sanjay Leela Bansali himself. The plot of the movie is inspired by the popular author Nagnath S. Inamdar’s best-seller fictional Marathi novel Rau that narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740 AD) and his second wife. The movie received heavy critical acclamation and the performances of the three actors also gained many praises and awards. The movie became a commercial success as it reportedly earned ₹356 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Padmaavat (2018)

Deepika Padukone played the lead character in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s epic periodic drama, Padmaavat. The movie also cast Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as the lead characters. The movie is loosely based on the historic poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi of the same name. The movie depicts Deepika Padukone in the character of Rani Padmavati, a Rajput queen known for her beauty and the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, whose character is played by Shahid Kapoor. Sultan Alauddin Khilji’s character is played by Ranveer Singh. There were many controversies that surrounded the release of the movie, but despite everything, the movie received heavy critical acclamation and many awards. Breaking all records, the movie reportedly earned ₹585 crores at the box-office, worldwide, becoming one of India’s highest-grossing movies.

