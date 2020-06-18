Deepika Padukone's Movies Like 'Cocktail', 'Housefull' And Others With Unexpected Twists

Deepika Padukone made her huge Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. Since then she has bagged a number of awards for various films. Marking her appearance in the industry and coming under the limelight with her first film itself, the actor has had a remarkable journey in Hindi films. Deepika Padukone has been part of almost every genre film. Having said that, let's take a look at Deepika Padukone's movies that had unexpected twists and turns, check out -

Housefull

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull is a comedy blockbuster film starring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Jiah Khan. The storyline is filled with twists and turns. Nevertheless, it proved to be a commercial success. In the end, when the truth is being revealed, everyone is seen bursting into laughter as they all consume laughing gas that is spread across the room.

Cocktail

Cocktail is a love triangle story featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Here, Saif Ali Khan falls in love with Diana Penty when he is dating her best friend Deepika Padukone. With immense plot twists in the film, in the end, Deepika Padukone helps Saif to reunite with Diana as she realises norms of friendship and love. Her character as Veronica brought her nominations for the Best Actress by Zee Cine Awards and the Best Actress in Drama by Stardust Award.

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is a simple love story with twisted characters. Deepika Padukone was seen in a different avatar in the movie Love Aaj Kal along with actor Saif Ali Khan. Usually, a love story plot starts with a hero and heroine falling in love with each other, followed by a breakup or plot twists and reuniting end. However, in Love Aaj Kal, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan breakup at the start of the film but find their way back together.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In this film, when the audience believes that Ram and Leela have finally reunited, there comes a huge twist and the lovers are drawn apart. In the end, the couple finds their way back together and the family also accepts their love, but Ram Leela, unaware of the situation, kill themselves to stay together.

