Making Of Deepika Padukone's 'Be Intehaan' Song: When The Star Called It 'passionate'

Be Intehaan is a romantic track number from Deepika Padukone starrer Race 2. The love song also features Saif Ali Khan. Crooned by Atif Aslam and Sunidhi Chauhan, Be Intehaan became extremely popular and was declared a chartbuster. Talking about the song, in the making of the song video, Deepika Padukone stated that, "It’s very flowy, it's keeping the romance in mind".

Deepika Padukone considered Be Intehaan as the best song in the Race 2 album. Describing the track, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared that Be Intehaan is a very flowy song. "It's keeping the romance in mind, but it also a very passionate song apart from just being only a love song, there is a lot of passion between me and Saif, between the two characters because of the scene that has been just played out before this,'' she added.

Also read | Anusha Dandekar or Hina Khan: Whose pleated skirt do you like more?

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's romantic number was shot in Turkey. The duo was seen romancing at the remains of the large public Roman bath in Perge, Turkey. In fact, Atif Aslam recorded Be Intehaan and another song for Race 2 in Turkey while the crew was carrying out principal photography for the movie.

Saif Ali Khan also shared his experience of shooting the romantic song. He said that he had not shot such a love track in years. Talking about the location of the song, Saif Ali Khan shared that they shot in the Roman bath. "It is almost my favourite time in history. I like the architecture, I like the style," she said.

Also read | Anusha Dandekar & Tamannaah Bhatia in similar striped pantsuit, see who styled it better

Choreographer Ahmed Khan had to check almost three different types of fans before they could use them for the shoot. Even though the crew couldn't find a perfect fan for the shot, they still managed to get over the glitch and complete the track with amazing results.

Also read | Deepika padukone or Katrina Kaif; who pulled off the extravagant outfit better?

About Race 2 -

Race 2 is an action thriller film helmed by the directorial duo Abbas Mustan. It is the sequel to the 2008 film, Race and the second installment of Race film series. Race 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. It released on January 25, 2013, and opened to mixed reviews from critics. The film churned out positive response at the box office, earning ₹161.53 crores worldwide. According to Box Office India, it was declared a hit.

Also read | Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma in similar sheer gown; see who wore it better

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.