Deepika Padukone Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who Wore White Bodycon Dress Better?

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor are successfully grabbing attention with their mesmerising style files. They have also impressed the fashion police. In the recent past, Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted donning similar bodycon maxi dresses. Take a look at who wore the white bodycon ensemble better, Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone or new generation star Janhvi Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone's White Ensemble

This picture of Deepika Padukone was shared by her stylist Shaleena Nathani. Here, the Bajirao Mastani actor is wearing a Gauri & Nainika designed outfit. Deepika Padukone can be spotted donning a white bodycon dress. Her outfit had white pearl finishing. The Break Ke Baad actor's outfit had a slit design at the lower back.

It also had a backless style. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Om Shanti Om debutant paired the dress with white heels. She opted for nude and simple makeup, just like her style sense-simple and elegant. She wore this outfit for Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos wearing the white bodycon dress.

Janhvi Kapoor's Bodycon Wardrobe

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in this white bodycon outfit at a recent event in Mumbai. The Dhadak debutant rocked the white body tight dress that had a shiny diamond border. The new generation star teamed up the outfit with stilettos. With beautifully blowdried hair, Janhvi looked stunning in the bodycon attire.

For glam, Janhvi Kapoor was styled with tinted cheeks, dewy finish makeup look and dark nude lipstick. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor accessorised her look with statement loops. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram, swipe for more photos.

What's Next For Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actor was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Based on acid attack survivors, the film did well at the box office. For her next, Deepika Padukone has '83 lined up for release. The sports biopic based on Kapil Dev features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife. The film's release was delayed due to lockdown. She will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of The Intern.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming

The Dhadak debutant was last seen in the Netflix show Ghost Stories. Next, she will be seen in her first-ever biopic flick, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Amid lockdown, the film will not have a theatre release but will be released on Netflix. The film is a story of the first woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer to enter the war zone. She flew a Cheetah helicopter in the Kargil war and helped to rescue several soldiers from the war zone.

