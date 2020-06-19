Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif; Who Pulled Off The Extravagant Outfit Better?

Bollywood's two leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have been inspiring fans with their chic fashion choices. Sometime back, both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were spotted in extravagant outfits. Take a look at their pictures and check out, which of these superstars styled the similar extravagant outfits better.

Deepika Padukone's Neon Ensemble -

Sometime back, Deepika Padukone shared a series of pictures from her older photoshoot. Here, the Om Shanti Om debutant was spotted donning a neon green extravagant ensemble. The quirky outfit had dramatic and oversized sleeves. Deepika Padukone's dress had an off-shoulder design. For her bottoms, the Break Ke Baad actor paired similarly designed pants. The outfit also had a trail like structure attached to the back.

For glam, Deepika Padukone was styled in bronze makeup look with a dark nude highlighter. Her hair was tied in a messy ponytail and clubbed with the neon green headband. Deepika Padukone's green emerald earrings added more to her extravagant look. The Ram Leela actor's outfit was designed by Ashi Studio. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos posing in an extraordinary neon outfit.

Katrina Kaif's Gown Wardrobe -

In the recent past, Katrina Kaif was titled Vogue Women Of The Year. She shared her picture posing in a red lavish outfit. the Tiger Zinda Hai actor stunned in an enormous red coloured gown. The gown had devil style cape design at the back. While Katrina Kaif's gown's flair was short from the front, it was long and oversized from back.

The dress was sleeveless and had a sequinned print design. In this picture, the Welcome actor opted for a nude makeup look. She was styled with her own makeup products, Kay Beauty. Katrina Kaif's hair was left open with straighten hairdo. She accessorised her look with small silver dangles. Check out the Bharat actor Katrina Kaif's photos wearing the red extravagant gown.

What's Next For Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last spotted in Chhapaak. For her next, she will be seen portraying Kapil Dev's wife in the biopic '83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. As per reports, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern (2015).

What's Next For Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The film was supposed to be released in March 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Sooryavanshi's release was postponed, yet there is no official date announced.

