Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif; Who Wore The Floral Gown Better?

Bollywood's leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are two style icons with inspirational fashion choices. In the recent past, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were spotted in similar designer pink floral gowns. Take a look at their pictures and check out, which of these superstars wore the floral print ensemble better.

also read | Alaya F or Jacqueline Fernandez: Whose yellow bodycon dress looks better?

Deepika Padukone's Gown Ensemble

In this Instagram post, Deepika Padukone was styled in a princess floral gown. The attire belongs to Resort’19 collection of the designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Deepika Padukone's gown was a pink colour outfit with coloured flowers printed on it. The Bajirao Mastani actor's wrapped-styled dress had a complimentary shawl collar.

Deepika Padukone accentuated the look with simple jewellery. Her hair was tied in a messy bun. The Om Shanti Om debutant's dress also had a bow structured belt. For glam, her look was kept sober by highlighting eye makeup and nude lips. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos in the signature pink floral print gown.

also read | Times when Nushrat Bharucha went for bold choices in fashion; See pictures here

Katrina Kaif's Floral Wardrobe

Katrina Kaif wore this royal ensemble for a promotional event for her last release Bharat. In this post, she can be spotted donning a one-shoulder pink floral dress. The outfit is from designer Gauri and Nainika's Resort’19 collection. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor's gown comprises of soft ruffles on the shoulder and a statement print from the designer duo.

Here, Katrina Kaif went for open hair. She also wore a pair of diamond earrings. For glam, the Welcome actor opted for minimalist makeup. Have a look at Katrina Kaif's photos in the floral print gown.

also read | Bhumi Pednekar or Tara Sutaria; whose neon orange look is your favourite?

What's Next For Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last spotted in Chhapaak. The film was based on the acid attack survivors. For her next, she will be seen portraying Kapil Dev's wife in the biopic '83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. As per reports, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern (2015).

What's Next For Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The film was supposed to be released in March 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Sooryavanshi's release was postponed, yet there is no official date announced.

also read | Janhvi Kapoor shows how to pose right in these pictures clicked by Rohan Shrestha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.