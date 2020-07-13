Deepika Padukone Or Kira Shine, Who Wore The Red Dress Better?

While Deepika Padukone has gained huge popularity for her vogue style, Kira Shine, the Russian singer has also impressed the fashion police with her chic clothing outfits. Both these stars are giving some serious fashion goals to their fans. In 2019, Deepika Padukone and Kira Shine were spotted donning similar red gowns. See their pictures and check out which of these stars styled the outfit better.

Deepika Padukone's Red Attire

In this Instagram post, the Om Shanti Om debutant Deepika Padukone can be spotted in a red coloured long gown. The royal style outfit had a dramatic neckline. Deepika Padukone's dress had an off-shoulder design look. The Break Ke Baad actor's gown ended with a flowy trail.

For makeup, Deepika Padukone was styled in a golden highlighting makeup. Her cheeks were perfectly contoured and she went for a dark red lip colour. Here, the Bajiao Mastani star opted for a wet hairdo. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos in the red flowy gown.

Kira Shine's Red Gown

Kira Shine wore this glamorous red outfit for Cannes Film Festival. In this Instagram post, she can be spotted in a stunning red gown. Her attire had a plugin neckline design. Kira Shine's red outfit had a slit design in the middle of the dress. The singer's gown had a long trail, perfect for a red carpet ensemble.

To complete her look, Kira Shine teamed it up with diamond earrings and similar silver jewellery. She sported the dress with a pair of nude coloured heels. She accessorised her look with a floral design black purse. For makeup, Kira Shine opted for a simple makeup look that focused mostly on her eyes. Take a look at the singer's photos here.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. The film is based on an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. For her next, she will be seen portraying Kapil Dev's wife in the biopic '83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. As per her Instagram posts, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern (2015).

