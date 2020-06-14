Deepika Padukone Vs Kriti Sanon: Who Styled Plaid Trend Better?

Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon are two fashionable actors in Bollywood winning hearts for their vogue styling statements. Currently, the plaid trend has been a hit among most of our B-town stars. Deepika and Kriti have also aced their style game with the plaid trend. Having said that, check out who rocked the trend with finesse, Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon.

Deepika Padukone's checkered wardrobe

In this Instagram post shared by Deepika Padukone, the actor looks stunning in the pantsuit look. Here, the Om Shanti Om debutant posed wearing a green checkered outfit. The suit piece was clubbed with a blacktop. Deepika Padukone donned a bell-bottom style pant. The plaid design outfit was also paired with a bow belt of the same print.

The Bajirao Mastani actor styled her outfit with round tinted glasses and long dangles. She can be spotted wearing nude coloured stilettoes. For glam, Deepika Padukone's straight hair was left open and she opted for nude makeup style. Check out the Padmaavat actor's photos.

Kriti Sanon's casual Airport look

This picture of Kriti Sanon was shared by her stylist, Sukriti Grover. She explained in the caption that Kriti Sanon's airport outfit was designed by Dhruv Kapoor. Here, the Luka Chuppi actor stunned in a yellow plaided dress. The short checkered outfit had a black collar design.

The dress was layered with a thin belt of the same print. Kriti Sanon sported yellow coloured tiptoe heels. Her hair was left straight open. The Housefull 4 actor accessorised the look with black tinted glasses. For glam, Kriti Sanon kept it simple with no makeup look. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's airport look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon have several films in their kitty. The Break Ke Baad actor will be seen in Kapil Dev's sports biopic, '83. The film also stars Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone has been also signed for Bollywood remake of The Intern. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be next spotted in Mimi. She also has bagged films like Heropanti 2 and Bachchan Pandey.

