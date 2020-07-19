Deepika Padukone Or Rakul Preet Singh: Whose All-denim Jumpsuit Would You Prefer?

Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh have successfully impressed the fashion police and fans with their styling statements. In the past, these two Bollywood celebrities were seen donning similar all-denim jumpsuits. Check out their pictures here and see which of these actors styled the denim look better, Deepika Padukone or Rakul Preet Singh.

Deepika Padukone

This Instagram picture of Deepika has been shared by Deepika Padukone's fan club. Here, the actor was captured wearing an old-school all-denim jumpsuit. She paired the attire with a similar design thick belt. Deepika Padukone's denim outfit had two pockets at the upper side. It also had full-sleeves.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor spotted at the airport. She sported the outfit with rose pink toe tip heels. She was also seen carrying a black side bag and round sunglasses. For makeup, she opted for a minimal makeup look and nude lip colour. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos.

Rakul Preet Singh

The southern superstar Rakul Preet Singh wore this all-denim outfit while promoting her last Bollywood film, Marjaavaan. Here, she can be seen sporting an all-denim jumpsuit. She clubbed the outfit with a similar colour belt. Rakul Preet Singh's denim attire had long over-sized and ripped sleeves.

For styling, her hair was left open with a wavy hairdo. She opted for a nude makeup look. Rakul Preet can be seen wearing a brown nude lip colour. She accessorised with golden chain and locket. Here, Rakul Preet Singh is wearing Zara's printed heels. The actor's outfit was from Appapop. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's photos.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone's last release was Chhapaak. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Based on acid attack survivors, the film's story follows the life story of Laxmi Agarwal. She is also gearing up for '83. It is a sports biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. '83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife. Deepika also made an official announcement that she is a part of the Bollywood remake of The Intern. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Attack.

