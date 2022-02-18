Deepika Padukone Pens Note On 'Gehraiyaan'; 'response Has Been Dizzying To Say The Least'

After a cameo and responsibility as a producer in 83, Deepika Padukone returned to full-fledged action with the film Gehraiyaan last week. There were numerous factors that kept the film in the news, right from the cast involving newcomers including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, the plot on infidelity, the return of Kapoor and Sons director Shakun Batra and the direct release on an Over-The-Top platform. After the film was released, the reviews from both critics and audiences were mixed.

However, Deepika Padukone seems to be satisfied with the response and penned a note as the film completed a week. Not just the reactions from the viewers, she highlighted the experience she underwent as an artist as she portrayed the character.

Deepika Padukone pens note on Gehraiyaan response

Deepika took to Instagram to share stills from Gehraiyaan to express her thoughts. In one of them, she could be seen crying on the shoulder of Naseeruddin Shah, who played the role of her father.

She was seen on a yacht with Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played the character of her sister's fiance, in another. Deepika seemed teary-eyed in another pic and smiling faintly in another.

The Chhapaak star wrote that the response to the film was 'dizzying to say the least.' The 36-year-old then gave a shoutout to her character Alisha and that playing her was a 'visceral, indelible and delicious' experience for her as an artist.

She concluded her message by sharing that she was not just 'ecstatic and overwhelmed', but also 'grateful and humbled.'

Previously, husband Ranveer Singh had also reviewed the film and Deepika's performance, terming it 'absolute masterclass' of a and that she was 'Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime!' He praised her 'fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry', and that she was at her 'consummate and peerless best'. The 83 star shared that he felt proud of his wife following the release

Gehraiyaan releases on OTT

Gehraiyaan revolves around an adulterous relationship of a woman with her sister's fiance and the conflicts that they go through because of it. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video currently.

