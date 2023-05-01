Deepika Padukone Preps For Oscars Presentation Speech Backstage In Throwback Photos

Weeks after her stint as the presenter at this year’s Oscars, Deepika Padukone shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the event. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Monday (May 1) and posted a set of images of her prepping for the presentation speech. In a couple other photos, she was seen entering the Oscars stage. In another set of photos, she was seen backstage.

Deepika was dressed in a Louis Vuitton black gown at the Academy Awards this year. She took the stage to introduce the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. In the caption, she wrote, “And the rest is history… #oscars @theacademy.” See the post here. Her Oscars throwback post came right ahead of the Met Gala, which she will not be attending.

India at Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone was not the first Indian to take the Oscars stage as a presenter. Persis Khambatta had presented an Oscar in 1980. After her, former Miss World Priyanka Chopra took the Academy stage to present the award in 2016. Deepika dazzled on the red carpet at this year's Oscars in a black cocktail gown, which was custom made by Louis Vuitton. The actress also donned a shining diamond neck piece, bracelet and a ring by Cartier. For the Oscars after party, the actress opted for a pink ruffle dress.

The 95th Academy Awards turned out to be huge for India. MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose won the Oscar for their RRR song Naatu Naatu. The Elephant Whisperers also bagged the golden statuette in the Best Documentary Short Film category. On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently filming for Nag Ashwin's Project K and Siddharth Anand's Fighter. Both films will release next year.