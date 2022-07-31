Much-loved Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently became the talk of the town after they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra to mark 10 years of the Mijwan Couture Show. The former has now taken to her social media account to share some unseen pictures from the event featuring herself and her husband. The pictures were loved by fans, who took to the comments section and hailed the 'match made in heaven'.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mijwan Fashion Show

Deepika Padukone headed to her Instagram account on July 31 and posted a series of pictures from behind the scenes of the Mijwan Couture Show. In the pictures, she and Ranveer were seen setting couple goals as they posed for the camera together.

The actor shared some polaroid pictures featuring the duo, who were seen getting goofy and another in which Deepika can be seen with her arms wrapped around her husband as they shared an adorable moment together. Deepika was also seen walking the runway in style in the collection of pictures she shared and fans also caught a glimpse of her and Ranveer holding hands on the ramp. She captioned the post, "And it went like…"

Have a look at the post here:

Deepika looked stunning as she set the runway ablaze with her look. She donned an ivory ensemble with intricate embroidery on the lehenga and a cape-style dupatta, which also had a trail behind her as she turned showstopper at the show with her husband. Her choker and earrings took her outfit to the next level while Ranveer wore a black royal kurta with floral motifs in white and gold embroidery. The pictures caught the attention of fans online and went viral within moments of being uploaded.

Ranveer Singh also called his wife the 'best thing' that has happened to him and hailed her for all her achievements. He praised her for 'living a life of purpose', and mentioned he is inspired by her. He said, "The best things to have ever happened to me. Baby, achieving things on a global stage that are unprecedented for an Indian artist, you make your own path as you. Through all of your achievements really just living a life of purpose, I find that hugely inspiring. I admire you, I love you, and you're really the best thing that ever, ever happened to me"