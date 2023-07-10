Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Photo From Alibaug Trip Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh recently celebrated his 38th birthday. The actor visited Alibaug to celebrate the occasion. Now a photo of the actor with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone is going viral.

3 things you need to know

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The actor turned 38 on July 6.

Ranveer-Deepika went on a trip together after a long time.

Ranveer Singh's thank you post goes viral

Ranveer Singh, who went on a trip to Alibaug in Maharashtra, shared a glimpse of it on his Instagram story. In the photo, the actor could be seen having fun with Deepika Padukone. Sharing the post, the actor thanked all his well-wishers for their birthday posts for him. He wrote, "Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes."

(Ranveer Singh's post with Deepika Padukone on July 8 | Image: Instagram)

The post soon went viral as it was after a long time that the couple took a trip together. In the photo, Deepika could be seen closing her eyes as she grinned. Meanwhile, Ranveer was seen flashing his million-dollar smile.

This is not the first time the couple visited Alibaug

Alibaug seems to be the couple's favourite vacation spot as this wasn't the first time they visited the place for a holiday. The couple also flew to Alibaug around Christmas time in 2022. A couple of photos of the actors from their December trip went viral on social media.

(Ranveer-Deepika visited Alibaug ahead of Christmas in 2022 | Image: Twitter)

The couple last worked together in the film Cirkus. Deepika Padukone had a special appearance in the film, where she shook a leg with Ranveer Singh on the song Current Laga Re. Before that, they starred together in the film 1983. Currently, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It also stars his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Deepika is preparing herself of two big projects namely Project K, starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan.