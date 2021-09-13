Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Say 'apna Chappal Toh Lelo' In Funny Talk With Paps; Watch

There's something interesting often happening when Ranveer Singh and the paparazzi are around. Be it the actor singing the 'Happy Birthday' song for his mother with them, or his recent double ponytail sparking a meme fest, there is usually some action in store. There were similar scenes once again, though it was actor-wife Deepika Padukone, who was at the centre of matters this time.

The incident took place when the duo hosted a party for Olympic bronze medallist badminton star PV Sindhu. Someone's footwear lying near their car led to some fun-filled scenes.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh asks paparazzi to take their 'chappal'

After enjoying the party with PV Sindhu at a Mumbai eatery, the duo escorted Sindhu to her car and was on their way to their cars when a footwear lying below caught Deepika's attention. As the paparazzi kept asking for the stars to pose, the actor pointed to the footwear and said, "Aap apna chappal toh le lo." (First, take your footwear) and when the paps replied that it was not theirs, she stressed that it was theirs for sure.

As the shutterbugs kept insisting on a photo, even Ranveer too said, 'Apna chappal toh le lo' before entering his car.

Earlier, Ranveer had dropped a selfie with the ladies and termed it as a 'smashing time.'

Not to forget, Deepika too has played badminton at a university level. Her father Prakash Padukone is considered one of the greatest badminton players to have played for India. The Padukones were also part of the earlier outing involving the Bhavnanis, to celebrate Ranveer's mother's birthday, which was the same venue, as the recent one involving PV Sindhu.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika are set to work in their first film together since their marriage. They are enacting the roles of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev in the movie '83.

Among the other films that the duo are working on, Ranveer has Sooryavanshi, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Deepika has been shooting for the movie being directed by Shakun Batra. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.