Shakun Batra is gearing up for the next stage of production for his upcoming untitled film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The young cast of the movie has been updating their fans via social media about the forthcoming venture through BTS videos and pictures. Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a new video from the wrap-up party of the movie.

'It's a wrap'

The 35-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a brief video of the team and cast celebrating the wrap with a party and cake cutting ceremony. In the video titled, "Its a wrap…!🎞", Panday bemoans the end of filming as she can be heard saying, "We don't want the film to end. We want us to be in this film, forever!" It was followed by several candid shots of the cast and team of Shakun Batra's next. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were also seen cutting several cakes to mark the end of the movie.

Ananya Panday responded to Padukone's post and addressed her tired eyes in the video. she wrote, "Don't go by my eyes it's not a horror film, I swear. #Production70."

Pic Credit: Ananya Panday IG

Earlier, the actor shared numerous BTS pictures with the cast and team of the movie to celebrate their journey together. The viral pictures gave a sneak peek into the characters of the young actors and the newfound bond of Ananya Panday with Deepika Padukone as they were clicked during their makeup session together. The actor shared the pictures with the caption, "Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…."

Ananya Panday on Shakun Batra's movie wrap

The 22-year-old actor also commemorated her experience with the notable actors of the industry in her Instagram post. Sharing BTS pictures with the cast, she wrote a lengthy caption of how it was "the best best best experience EVER with a crew". She continued, "A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love - a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore. I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set."

