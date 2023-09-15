Deepika Padukone Speaks Out About Social Media Trolls: Half The Times I Don’t...

Deepika Padukone recently opened up about the relentless trolling most of celebs are subjected to, thanks to the social media boom. The actor is no stranger to criticism and often draws flak, be it for her unfiltered statements in interviews or her public appearance. In a new interview, the Padmaavat actor spilled the beans on how she deals with the trolls and if the trolling affects her at all.

3 things you need to know

Deepika Padukone recently made a cameo appearance in the Atlle-directed film Jawan.

The actress will be seen next in the aerial action film Fighter.

The movie will hit the big screens on January 25, next year.

Deepika Padukone says she turns a blind eye to trolls

In a recent interview with The Week, a UK-based online publication, Deepika Padukone shared her opinions about the increasing trolling. Excerpts of the interview were shared by the actress’s fan page, Team DP Malaysia. The Ramleela actress claimed that she does not get bothered by the negative comments on social media as she has ‘laser focus’ and likes to spend time on her work.

(Deepika Padukone file photo / Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Speaking to the magazine, she said, “Half the time, I don’t know I am being trolled. It doesn’t exist in my emotional bandwidth.” She added that her work does not get affected by any criticism she receives online. She continued, “My work doesn’t get affected because I have laser focus. I don’t have the bandwidth to focus on the menial or the trivial."

Deepika Padukone weighs in on airport looks

Airport looks are also a big phenomenon in the entertainment industry. Since there are paparazzi members ready to snap celebrities during their journey, the actors make sure to bring their stylish foot forward at the airport. Talking about the same, the actress said, “Nobody wakes up looking gorgeous. I have a professional who puts together my looks for me. But I don’t do it because I know there will be paparazzi photographers in places; I just like to dress up. I feel good when I look good and I enjoy getting ready. ”

She also added her husband, Ranveer Singh also likes that she likes to dress up. Deepika added, “Ranveer loves that I enjoy getting dressed up, too. But to be honest, I dress for myself. Anything related to fashion and Deepika Padukone exists because I love clothes.” She concluded by asserting that she is a professional model and so dressing up is second nature to her.