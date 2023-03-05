Deepika Padukone Spotted First Time After Being Named Oscars 2023 Presenter

Days after Deepika Padukone was announced as one of the presenters at Oscars 2023, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday (March 5). Deepika arrived at the airport dressed in a brown leather jacket with polo neck T-shirt and denim jeans, which she paired with a black bag and black sunglasses.

In contrast to her customary loose curls or waves, Deepika chose straight hair for her airport appearance while wearing minimal makeup. The actress smiled and waved at the shutterbugs as she walked inside the terminal

See the photos here:

Deepika to present Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone made the announcement of her being one of the presenters at this year’s Academy Awards on March 3 through an Instagram post. The Gehraiyaan actress shared the list of names of the presenters at the Oscars 2023, which also included her name.

Other featured stars in the list were Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, and Donnie Yen.

India at Oscars 2023

Other than watching Deepika Padukone as one of the presenters, India is also rooting for the Oscars for the three India-nominated films - Naatu Naatu song from RRR, The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes.

While Naatu Naatu is nominated under The Best Original Song category, All That Breathes under Best Documentary Feature category and The Elephant Whisperers Best Documentary Short Film category.

Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously anchoring the award show in 2017 and 2018.