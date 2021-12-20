Deepika Padukone Surprises Fans By Unveiling Teaser Of Upcoming Film 'Gehraiyaan'; Watch

As Deepika Padukone recently teased her fans stating that she has a big announcement to make, she finally uncovered the surprise on her official social media handle and revealed the first promo of Shakun Batra's upcoming movie, Gehraaiyaan. Earlier, she teased her fans by dropping behind-the-scenes glimpses of her upcoming movie being directed by Shakun Batra featuring her alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is expected to hit the screens next year.

Deepika Padukone's thrilling announcement leave fans delighted

Deepika Padukone recently took to her official Instagram handle and finally made the big announcement that her fans were eagerly waiting for. She posted a promo video of her highly-anticipated movie Gehraaiyan, that her fans were eagerly awaiting. She even captioned the post by stating "A piece of my heart", and revealed that the movie is set for Amazon Prime Video release on 25 January 2022. Watch the first promo video of Gehraiyaan below.

Several fans responded to the video and expressed their excitement about the film while many others asked whether it was for real. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan promo.

Deepika Padukone's movies

Apart from Shakun Batra's film, she is also gearing up for the release of Pathan, on which more details are expected soon. On the other hand, she will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus that features an ensemble cast of many talented actors namely Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murli Sharma and others.

It is slated for a theatrical release on 15 July 2022. She is also working with Telugu filmmaker Nag Ashwin on Project K, which is set to go on floors in 2023.

