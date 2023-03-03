Deepika Padukone To Present At Oscars 2023, Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will present an award at the upcoming Oscars 2023. India is nominated in three categories -- Naatu Naatu in Original Song (Motion Picture), All That Breathes in Documentary Feature and The Elephant Whisperers in Documentary Short.

Deepika shared the news on her social media handle on Thursday night. After Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she is the second Bollywood celebrity to present the presitigious Academy Award.

Reacting to the news, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri expressed his excitement on social media.

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Deepika Padukone presenting at Oscars

Vivek Agnihotri said that "this is the year of Indian cinema". He reacted to a news article on Twitter which announced Deepika Padukone joining the likes of Hollywood stars Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan and many others at the Oscars stage to present an award. He completed his comment with the hastag 'Achche Din'.

Last year, Deepika was elected as a member on the Cannes jury. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming films

On the work front, Deepika Padukone's last release was Pathaan, which is still runinng in cinema halls. She will be seen opposite Tollywood star Prabhas in Project K, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. It is a pan-India film with a huge budget and is touted to be country's first sci-fi film. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani and will release on January 12, 2024.

Deepika has also started filming for Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. It is directed by Siddharth Anand. She has also signed up to do The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.