Deepika Padukone Turns 36: Here's Looking At All The Upcoming Projects Of 'Piku' Actor

Actor Deepika Padukone who marked her debut in Bollywood from the film Om Shanti Om turns 36 today. She is currently enjoying the success of her recent release 83. Beginning her career with Sharukh Khan starer Om Shanti Om in which she played the character of a reel life superstar to becoming a real-life superstar, Deepika came a long way.

On her birthday, let us take a look at some of the glamorous actor's upcoming projects. Here is a compiled list that you should definitely not miss.

1. Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan is a romantic family drama starring Deepika Padukon, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and it is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. It is all set for its premiere on January 25 on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

2. Project K

This is Deepika Padukone's first project with Baahubali fame Prabhas. A few days back Deepika shared her excitement about working with Prabhas. She also treated her fans with glimpses from her first schedule of the shoot. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin and is produced under the banner of Vijayanthi Movies. It also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.

3. Fighter

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter is touted to be India’s first-ever aerial action drama film, which was earlier expected to release in 2022, but as per various sources, Siddharth Anand's film is expected to hit the theatres in 2023 on Republic day.

4. The Intern Remake

The Intern Hindi remake is the adaptation of the popular Hollywood film starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. The remake will see Deepika Padukone share screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier Rishi Kapoor was roped in for the film but due to the sudden demise of the late actor makers approached Amitabh Bachchan.

5. Draupadi

Deepika Padukone in this film will be seen playing the role of Draupadi inspired by the epic Mahabharata. The announcement of Madhu Mantena's mythological drama film was done in 2019 but its scripting is still on the way.

6. Pathan

The Chennai Express actor will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's action film Pathan. The shoot of the film is in its full swing with sequences shot in various locations of abroad.

IMAGE:instagram@shaleenanathani