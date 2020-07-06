Deepika Padukone And Jessica Mauboy- Who Wore The Aje Couture Better?

Deepika Padukone and Jessica Mauboy are two very popular names in the entertainment industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Deepika Padukone has always been the glamour girl of the Indian film industry, but Jessica Mauboy too has emerged as a fashionista lately. So who out of the two artists wore the Aje couture better? Read ahead to know-

Deepika Padukone vs Jessica Mauboy- Who wore the Aje couture better?

Deepika Padukone is seen posing in an orange colour oversized shirt that is loosely tucked in high-waist pants of the same colour. Her pants have orange colour shimmery embroidery all over it. Deepika Padukone paired the outfit with orange colour heels and golden colour long and hanging accessory around her neck and ears. Deepika tied her wavy hair in a messy ponytail and opted for nude shade makeup.

In comparison, Jessica Mauboy is seen posing in an orange colour oversized shirt left outside and high-waist pants of the same colour. Her pants have orange colour shimmery embroidery all over it. Jessica Mauboy is seen wearing black and white colour boot heels and golden colour long and hanging accessory around her neck and ears. Jessica has tied her wavy hair in a messy bun at the back of her head, leaving front bangs on the forehead. Jessica Mauboy too opted for nude shade makeup.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen on the big-screen in Ashwini Iyer’s Chhapaak that was released in February 2020. The Piku star will next be seen in the sports biopic '83. Based on the real-life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, the movie casts Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and real-life wife, Deepika Padukone as his reel wife in the movie. Deepika Padukone also recently announced that she is a part of the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie, The Intern. In 2019, Jessica Mauboy released her new album, Hilda, in October. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next album to release soon.

