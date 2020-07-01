Deepika Padukone With Vikrant Massey Or Arjun Kapoor: Better On-screen Couple?

Deepika Padukone made her huge Bollywood debut in the year 2007 with Om Shanti Om. In her 14 years long acting career, Deepika Padukone has worked with many leading male superstars in Bollywood. Vikrant Massey and Arjun Kapoor are two such stars who have worked with her only once and gained praises for their chemistry. Having said that, let's take a look at which of these actors' on-screen chemistry with Deepika Padukone impressed fans the most.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer singh in similar pink co-ord set: Who styled it better?

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey -

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey shared screen space in Deepika's last release, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical drama film is produced by Deepika herself and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The movie features the Yeh Jaawani Hai Dewaani actor as the acid attack survivor alongside Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi. Announced on December 24, 2018, the drama film also marks the production debut of Deepika Padukone.

The film took two years to develop and released on January 10, 2020. Chhapaak received positive reviews from critics and grossed ₹55.44 crores as its worldwide collection. Even though it was appreciated for its story, the film did not do well at the box office. The film was also allowed by the government to be exhibited without payment of taxes in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Check out the trailer below -

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Rita Ora, who wore the sheer feather gown better?

Deepika Padukone with Arjun Kapoor -

Deepika Padukone's chemistry with Arjun Kapoor was introduced in 2014's satirical road comedy film, Finding Fanny. The film is penned and helmed by Homi Adajania. Produced under the Maddock Films, Finding Fanny features a prominent cast ensemble including, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor.

It follows a road trip set in Goa and is premises around the journey of five dysfunctional friends who set out on a road trip in search of Fanny, the love-interest of Naseeruddin Shah. Finding Fanny was also selected to be screened at the 19th Busan International Film Festival in October 2014. The comedy-drama film collected over 54 crores as their worldwide collection. Finding Fanny also received critical acclaim.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan & other actors who would star in remake of Hollywood films

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail', 'Desi Boyz' & other movies available on Zee5

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.