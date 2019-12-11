Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak" Look Compared To Parvathy Thiruvothu's "Uyare"; Fans React

Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' trailer was released on Tuesday and the actress received both love and praise for her incredible and goosebumps worthy performance in Meghna Gulzar's directorial. But soon after the trailer went live on social media, Netizens compared it with Parvathy Thiruvothu's performance in 'Uyare'. Uyare, Malayalam-language drama film was directed by Manu Ashokan and released in April 2019.

For those unaware, Uyare's story revolves around Parvathy's character Pallavi, who aspires to be a pilot but her career is jeopardised when she falls victim to an acid attack by Govind, an obsessive man who was formerly her boyfriend. Parvathy herself took to her Twitter handle and congratulated the 'Chhapaak' team. She wrote: "Team #chhapaak @deepikapadukone BRAVO!" [sic]

Netizens Compare

#ChhapaakTrailer is Decent. Going by the trailer, i think it wont be better than Uyare, which was far more realistic and earthy approach.



Hattsoff to Deepika for playing this role, such a glamorous actress wearing such makeup in the whole film is a big risk and she took it. — SADDY (@king_sadashiva) December 10, 2019

That's why one needs someone like a Parvathy to enact such a role. Have you watched #Uyare on Netflix? Such a powerful performance as an acid attack victim. Deepika seems to have done a decent job too! — Harry #TheHustler👏 (@Harryrockerz) December 11, 2019

Not sure for Best actress Female. I recently watched #Uyare starring @parvatweets she portrayed the acid attack survivor so brilliantly that it gave me goosebumps. Deepika has tough shoes to fill in. Parvathi deserves NA for her role. Period. https://t.co/vDH9zwrN8R — Robin Buckley (@Scoops_Ahoyy) December 9, 2019

As usual Deepika's overacting & bad dialogue delivery ruined #ChhapaakTrailer . Everyone should watch #Uyare on this topic. Superb acting by #parvathythiruvothu . — Rishabh 🌈 (@itsRishabh96) December 10, 2019

When Parvathy Praised Deepika

Parvathy Thiruvothu said she loves Deepika's performance in Cocktail and Tamasha. Ayushmann Khurrana said Deepika was amazing in Cocktail 😁❤️ pic.twitter.com/4hh8HUJKmX — Deepika Malaysia FC #Chhapaak (@TeamDeepikaMY_) December 10, 2019

Deepika tears up at 'Chhapaak' trailer launch, calls it her most special film

Actor Deepika Padukone broke down at the trailer launch of her upcoming film "Chhapaak" on Tuesday, saying she was at a loss for words about the movie where she plays an acid attack survivor. The actor called the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, her career's most special project. It is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. After the trailer launch, Deepika was called on stage but could not hold back her tears.

"I had only thought that the trailer would be shown and we will come on the stage but I didn't think I would have to speak about it too once on the stage. Whenever I watch the trailer, I... Can we talk about this later? I am really sorry," Deepika said. Meghna, who was standing next to Deepika, said the actor had not seen the complete trailer earlier, which is why she felt overwhelmed. The director also requested the photographers to not click Deepika's pictures as she tried to compose herself.

The 33-year-old actor later said she instantly had an emotional connection with the story, which is rare to come across in an artiste's career. "It is relevant in today's times given the situation of women in the country right now. I'm happy Deepika has given her face for Malti and completely let Malti take over," Gulzar said. Written by Atika Chohan, "Chhapaak" is scheduled to be released on January 10.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.