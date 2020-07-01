Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail', 'Desi Boyz' & Other Movies Available On Zee5

Deepika Padukone has worked for almost 13 years in the Bollywood film industry. Throughout her career, the star has churned out many blockbuster films like Om Shanti Om, Love Aaj Kal, Housefull, Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and many others. Here are Deepika Padukone's movies streaming on OTT platform Zee5. Check out the list.

Cocktail

This film features a love triangle story between Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. In Cocktail, Saif Ali Khan falls in love with Diana Penty when he is dating her best friend Deepika Padukone. Released on July 13, 2012, the romantic comedy-drama film received positive reviews from critics. Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty also garnered praises for their performance. Cocktail was a huge commercial success with 125.70 crores of collection.

Desi Boyz

The 2011's romantic comedy film, Desi Boyz stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. It is also the directorial debut of Rohit Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan. The film released on November 25, 2011. Desi Boyz received a mixed response from critics though it had a decent run at the box office.

Tamasha

Tamasha is penned and helmed by Bollywood's leading filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The romantic drama features Deepika Padukone opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Tamasha talks about mental health. It portrays the life story of Ved Vardhan Sahni (played by Ranbir Kapoor) in three stages – as a nine-year-old child, a 19-year-old adolescent, and a 30-year-old adult in a drama-based non-linear screenplay.

Housefull

Housefull stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Jiah Khan. It became the first installment of the Housefull franchise. The comedy-drama film grossed over ₹124.50 crores at the worldwide box office and was declared a super hit.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. The film based on acid attack survivors is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. For her next, the Om Shanti Om debutant will star in Ranveer Singh's sports biopic '83. It is based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone also recently announced that she will be a part of the Bollywood remake of The Intern.

