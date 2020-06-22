Deepika Padukone's GIFs From Some Of Her Most Popular Television Commercials; Check Out

Deepika Padukone rose to fame in Bollywood with her debut Hindi film Om Shanti Om. Apart from her blockbuster films, the Cocktail actor has also been seen in numerous TV Commercials. Her varied range of ads has also allowed her fans to make GIFs that one can use on a daily basis. Take a look at some GIFs from Deepika Padukone’s ad films that fit perfectly to your quarantine mood.

This GIF of Deepika Padukone is from her commercial collaboration with Tanishq. Here, she can be spotted trying a royal necklace. This TVC is from the time when Deepika Padukone celebrated Mother’s Day with Tanishq. Check out the GIF.

In this GIF the Bajirao Mastani actor can be seen filled with joy and happiness. She enters the room with a wide smile on her face. This ad GIF featuring Deepika Padukone is from her commercial with Asian Paints Royale Play. She stuns in creamish sweatshirt and denim shorts.

This is another television commercial of Deepika Padukone with Tanishq. In this GIF, the Finding Fanny actor can be spotted with a fellow-model. The duo sported some popular necklaces of the brand. Deepika Padukone stunned in a red dress. She wore a three-layered diamond neckpiece.

In this television commercial, Deepika Padukone looks sassy and lit. One can use this GIF to spill out their sass. Here, the Chennai Express actor dazzled in a silver red carpet dress and flipped her hair like a diva. Check out the GIF.

This is the Ram Leela actor's another GIF from Asian Paint ads. She can be seen in a happy and surprising expression here. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's television commercial's GIF.

What's Next For Deepika Padukone?

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. The film is based on an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. For her next, she will be seen portraying Kapil Dev's wife in the biopic '83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. As per reports, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern (2015).

