When Deepika Padukone Shares Her Guide To Fashion And Speaks About Her Style Evolution

Apart from her acting skills, Deepika is also well known for her stunning red carpet appearances. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has left fans stumped numerous times with her vogue style statements-be it underwater inspired Zac Posen designed look at the 2019 Met Gala or green Giambattista Valli gown at Cannes Film Festival. Check out her guide to style and fashion.

Deepika Padukone's guide to style and fashion

In an exclusive interview of Deepika Padukone with Harper's BAZAAR, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a close glimpse of her guide to style and fashion. In the interview, she threw light on her fashion journey and also introduced her stylist. According to Deepika Padukone, one of the important aspects of being in the movie business is fashion.

She explained in the interview that exposure to fashion magazines, social media and movie characters she played allowed her to understand and embrace fashion and styling in different aspects. She also added that nothing seems unusual and bizarre to her anymore. Even though Deepika's style is simple, classic and elegant, but over the years she has learned to play with fashion and experiment. Deepika Padukone also doesn't like to stay in the box when it comes to experimenting looks, she said.

In the same interview, the Om Shanti Om debutant also shared her most recent favourite look. That was the neon green Giambattista Valli gown that she wore during Cannes Film Festival. Deepika Padukone further shared that she loved the dress' vibrant colour and it felt an evolutionary phase to the actor.

Deepika Padukone further added that Anaita Shroff Adajania was the first person to have a huge impact on her fashion revolution. Furthermore, the Chhapaak actor met Shaleena Nathani, through her former stylist Anaita. Shaleena and Deepika first met in 2009 during Love Aaj Kal, when Shaleena was an assistant stylist. Nathani has been working with the actor independently for the last six years now.

According to Deepika Padukone's stylist as per reports, the Padmaavaat actor has a moody fashion style. Her expressions would showcase how she felt in that particular outfit. Shaleena also added that Deepika Padukone is obsessed with bags and she loves collecting them.

