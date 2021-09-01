Deepika Padukone's Second Hollywood Project To Be Made On A $75 Million Budget: Reports

Deepika Padukone is set to thrill the global audience for a second time after her Hollywood debut with the 2017 action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel. The actor announced her upcoming project on Tuesday, which she will be producing with STX Films and Temple Hill. The yet-untitled movie is being touted as a romantic comedy set in New York and India, drawing similar to the 2018 rom-com drama, Crazy Rich Asians. Deadline also reported that the movie will be a cross-cultural love story that will be centred on Padukone. Now, reports are adrift that the makers are planning to helm the movie on a budget of $75 million.

Updates on Deepika Padukone's second Hollywood project

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the movie's development has revealed that the makers are planning to make a 'visually appealing cross-cultural romantic comedy' which will be shot in various parts of New York and India. The makers are also in conversation with top western stars to come on board the project. It added that although other details regarding the cast, director and shooting timelines will be unravelled in the upcoming months, the estimated budget of the movie, as decided by the studio stands at $75 million (amounting to Rs 550 crore).

Pinkvilla also mentioned that Deepika might be in talks for a couple of more international projects, which, if all goes well, would materialise by mid-2022.

More about Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

The movie is slated to release next year. On the other hand, the Love Aaj Kal actor has an interesting lineup of movies in her kitty. She will be starring in director Shakun Batra's untitled project also featuring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in The Intern, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan as well as India's first aerial action film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will star alongside Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Project K, touted to be a futuristic sci-fi film. She will also appear in a Ranveer Singh starrer 83, where she will essay the actor's reel life wife. Deepika also has a cameo in Ranveer Singh’s comedy of error, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. She will reportedly reprise her role Meenamma from Chennai Express for the special appearance.

The star's first Hollywood adventure project, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, starring Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose, came out in January 2017.

(IMAGE- DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S INSTAGRAM)