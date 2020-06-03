Deepika Padukone's Fun Songs From 'Break Ke Baad' To Tune In To During Quarantine

Released in the year 2010, Break Ke Baad is a romantic comedy flick starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in lead roles. The film is helmed by Danish Aslam and its music was composed by Vishal-Shekhar which received positive reviews from critics. This is also the first collaboration between Vishal-Shekhar and Prasoon Joshi on a movie soundtrack. Check out Deepika Padukone’s songs from Break Ke Baad.

Adhoore

Adhoore is a romantic song from Deepika Padukone starrer Break Ke Baad. The song was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Alyssa Mendonsa. Penned by Prasoon Joshi, Adhoore, the love track, has 3.5 million views on YouTube. The song features Deepika and Imran Khan having a fun day out.

Ajab Leher

Here, Imran Khan flies all the way to Mauritius to get Deepika Padukone back home. However, as she turns the offer down, he decides to stay there as her neighbour. Ajab Leher is crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Neeraj Shridhar. The love song has 4.3 million views on YouTube.

Dhoop Ke Makaan Sa

Dhoop Ke Makaan Sa is an emotional song featuring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan's breakup in the film. Voiced by Shekhar Ravjiani, Sunidhi Chauhan and Caralisa Monteiro, Dhoop Ke Makaan Sa is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The song has more than 800k views on YouTube.

Dooriyan Bhi Hai Zaroori

The soundtrack Dooriyan Bhi Hai Zaroori features Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan's time apart from each other while she shifts to Mauritius for further studies. It is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Monica Dogra. Dooriyan Bhi Hai Zaroori has more than 700k views on YouTube.

Main Jiyunga and Don't Worry About Me are two songs of Break Ke Baad that are not featured in the film. However, the two songs were still released in the film's soundtrack. While Main Jiyunga is sung by Nikhil D'Souza, Don't Worry About Me has Vishal Dadlani's vocals. Tracks are penned by Prasoon Joshi.

More About 'Break Ke Baad'

Starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in the lead roles, the romantic comedy flick was directed by Danish Aslam. Break Ke Baad also features Shahana Goswami and Yudhishtr Urs as siblings while Sharmila Tagore, Navin Nischol and Lillete Dubey play supporting roles in the film. Break Ke Baad was produced by Kunal Kohli under the banner of Kunal Kohli Productions.

