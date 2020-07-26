Deepika Padukone’s Movies In Which She Donned Stunning And Extravagant Costumes

Deepika Padukone is a very talented and celebrated actor in the Bollywood industry. The actor made her acting debut in movies with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007) and hasn’t looked back since. The graph of Deepika Padukone’s career has only gone up and touched sky heights.

She has enjoyed a huge amount of love and fame by fans and audience. Having spent more than 12 years in the entertainment industry, Deepika Padukone has worked with some great actors and played some unique characters. Over the years, the actor has been cast in many large scale movies of different genres with a really high budget. Here are Deepika Padukone movies where she was seen wearing stunning and extravagant costumes. Read-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Deepika Padukone’s stunning and extravagant costumes

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the lead characters in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s epic historical romantic drama, Bajirao Mastani. The movie also cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the lead character. Made on a reported budget of ₹145 crores, the movie is produced by Kishore Lulla and Sanjay Leela Bansali himself.

The plot of Bajirao Mastani is inspired by the popular author Nagnath S. Inamdar’s best-seller fictional Marathi novel Rau that narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740 AD) and his second wife. The movie received heavy critical acclamation and the performances of the three actors also gained many praises and awards. The movie became a commercial success as it reportedly earned ₹356 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

In Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone plays the character of the daughter of a Begum. Her dressing sense and costume in the movie is on those lines. Her loose flowing and heavy plazos were at par with the style in those eras. She can be seen wearing heavy jewellery and applying nude shade makeup, throughout the movie.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Padmaavat (2018)

Deepika Padukone played the lead character in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s epic periodic drama, Padmaavat. The movie also cast Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as the lead characters. The movie is loosely based on the historic poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi of the same name.

The movie depicts Deepika Padukone in the character of Rani Padmavati, a Rajput queen known for her beauty and the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, whose character is played by Shahid Kapoor. Sultan Alauddin Khilji’s character is played by Ranveer Singh. There were many controversies that surrounded the release of the movie, but despite everything, the movie received heavy critical acclamation and many awards. Breaking all records, the movie reportedly earned ₹585 crores at the box-office, worldwide, becoming one of India’s highest-grossing movies.

In Padmavaat, Deepika Padukone played the character of a Queen and dressed up exactly like one, too. Her costume in the movie is made using traditional Gota embroidery work of Rajasthan. The border of all her sarees in the movie is derived from the architectural details of Rajasthani palace windows and jharokhas and the odhnis have been styled in conventional ways which are still prevalent in the Mewar belt of Rajasthan. Deepika Padukone can be seen dripping in gold in every scene of the movie.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.