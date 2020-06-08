Deepika Padukone's 'then And Now' Pictures Show How Time Changes But Not Her Smile

Deepika Padukone rose to fame in Bollywood with her Hindi debut film itself, Om Shanti Om, released in 2007. On social media, the highest-paid actor has gained an immense number of fan following with 49 million followers on Instagram. Recently, a Deepika Padukone's fan account shared a 'then and now' picture of her on Instagram. Read ahead and get details.

Deepika Padukone's 'then and now' picture

Recently, an Instagram fan account shared a then and now picture of Deepika Padukone. In the post embedded, there are two pictures of Deepika Padukone clubbed together, one from her childhood and other from her recent memories. In both the pictures, Deepika Padukone can be seen flashing her wide smile. While in her throwback picture, the Bajirao Mastani actor can be spotted donning a frock with a pony hairdo, in the recent one, she stunned in a blue dress with a messy hairdo. Take a look at the picture shared by the fan account.

Meanwhile, during the weekend, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and shared a movie recommendation for her fans. She shared the promo image of the film Something's Gotta Give on her Insta stories. In the picture, one can see Jack Nicholson wearing a blue shirt in the candid picture. While Diane Keaton, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a cream coloured turtle neck top. Along with the picture, Deepika also wrote ‘Watch it now’. Earlier, Deepika Padukone also shared some of her personal favourite movies to add to the watch list. She shared movie posters of films like Jojo Rabbit, Phantom Thread, Inside Out and Her.

What's Next For Deepika Padukone?

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. The film is based on an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. For her next, she will be seen portraying Kapil Dev's wife in the biopic '83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. As per reports, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern (2015).

