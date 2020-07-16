Deepika Padukone’s Throwback Pics With Vin Diesel Will Make You Want To See Them Together

Deepika Padukone has been a part of several projects in Hollywood. Her movie collaboration with Vin Diesel was one of such instances. Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel were seen sharing screen space in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Here are some unseen throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel that will make you feel nostalgic.

Deepika Padukone’s throwback pics with Vin Diesel -

This Instagram picture series is from the sets of XXX: Return of Xander Cage. During the making of the action thriller, Hollywood star Vin Diesel shared a picture with Deepika Padukone on Instagram. In the picture, the Yeh Jaawani Hai Dewaani actor can be seen flashing a wide smile, while The Fast and the Furious star clicks a selfie. In this series of pictures, Deepika Padukone can also be seen playing with Vin Diesel's daughter. Take a look at the throwback photos, reshared by Deepika Padukone's fan page.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone in 'Cocktail' or Sarah Parker in 'SATC', who's your fashion inspiration?

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's XXX: Return of Xander Cage clocks three years. Recently, Deepika Padukone's fan page shared some unseen pictures of Deepika with Vin. Here, the duo can be spotted sipping cutting chai. The Break Ke Baad actor stunned in a metallic floral dress and Vin Diesel can be seen in a black outfit clubbed with a cream furry coat. Check out the pictures here.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone with Vikrant Massey or Arjun Kapoor: Better on-screen couple?

About XXX: Return of Xander Cage -

The action thriller drama is directed by D. J. Caruso. XXX: Return of Xander Cage features Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L. Jackson. This part is the third installment of the XXX film series. This also marks the first film produced by Revolution Studios in ten years since 2007's The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep. The action film received mixed reviews from critics. Its worldwide box office collection was over $346 million. This made it the highest-grossing film of Revolution Studios and in the franchise.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer singh in similar pink co-ord set: Who styled it better?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film was based on acid attack survivors. For her next, the Chennai Express actor will be seen sharing screen space with her husband, Ranveer Singh in '83. Based on Kapil Dev's life, it is a sports biopic flick. She also recently announced that she is a part of the Bollywood remake of The Intern.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan & other actors who would star in remake of Hollywood films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.