Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Or Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor, Better On Screen Duo?

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have done almost 18 films together. The duo is considered one of the classic pairings of Bollywood movies. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chemistry in Ram-Leela made the fans fall in love with the couple and since then they have churned out quite a few blockbusters. Take a look at their superhit movies together and check out which on-screen duo was loved more, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh or Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chemistry was first introduced in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ram-Leela earned ₹2.2 billion in its run and rose as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2013. The popular director Sanjay Leela Bhansali not only introduced them to the fans but further also garnered three blockbuster hits. Moving to 2015, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were again seen together in Bajirao Mastani. The historic drama also stars Priyanka Chopra in a prominent role.

Here, Ranveer played Bajirao, while Deepika appeared as Mastani. The film was a major commercial success as it collected over ₹356 crores at the box office. In 2018, the real-life couple was featured in Padmaavat. However, here, the duo wasn't paired together as lovers. In Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone played Shahid Kapoor's wife. For their next, the real-life husband-wife will play on-screen husband wife in '83. The sports biopic is based on Kapil Dev's life. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is slated to be released in 2020.

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor

Madhuri and Anil Kapoor's on-screen pairing is one of the most celebrated pairs of the 1990s era. The Bollywood jodi has churned out eighteen films together. Songs from their movies became iconic and so did their on-screen sizzling chemistry. The duo was first introduced in 1987 with Hifazat. Even though the film gained mixed reviews by critics, Anil and Madhuri Dixit's chemistry was loved by fans.

Tezaab was one of the most popular films of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. Their onscreen chemistry as Munna and Mohini was truly appreciated by the critics and audiences both. The film became one of the highest grosser of that year and it did exceedingly well at the box-office. The film also won four Filmfare Awards from 12 nominations. The song Ek do teen from the film became a cult song.

1992's Beta was another classic hit of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. With Beta came the most sensual song of all times Dhak dhak karne laga. Beta was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1992 and also won five Filmfare Awards. Other Madhuri and Anil's films include Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Call, Khel, Kishen Kanhaiya, Zindagi Ek Juaa, Total Dhamaal, Pratikar, Jamai Raja, Rajkumar, Lajja, Dharavi, Jeevan Ek Sanghursh.

