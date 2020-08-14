Deepti Naval Shares An Unseen Picture With Farooq Sheikh From The Set Of 'Saath Saath'

Bollywood actor Deepti Naval took to her social media account and shared a throwback picture. In the picture shared by the actor, she can be seen getting ready on the set of her popular film Saath Saath. Check out the picture shared by the actor on her social media account.

Deepti Naval's photo

In the picture, Deepti Naval is seen looking at a mirror, while her makeup artist tries to do a few last-minute touch-ups. She is accompanied by her co-star Farooq Sheikh as well. The image was captured between two takes on the set of the film. While sharing the picture, Deepti Naval wrote that the image is a ‘working still’ from the film. She wrote, “My makeup artiste Bahadur shared this working still with me from the set of ‘Saath Saath’''.

The post shared by Deepti Naval has gained a lot of attention from the fans who have dropped positive comments. Fans took to their social media and have showered the post with likes. Many complimented the pair’s stellar acting performance, while others gushed about their chemistry. Some fans also stated that the film is one of their absolute favourite film of all time. Check out the fan reactions to Deepti Naval’s Instagram post.

(Image Credits: Deepti Naval’s Instagram)

Bollywood classic film Saath Saath released on March 4, 1982. The film Saath Saath stars Farooq Sheikh and Deepti Naval in lead roles. The film stars Satish Shah, Rakesh Bedi, Neena Gupta as well as AK Hangal amongst others as well. Saath Saath is penned down as well as directed by Raman Kumar and produced by Dilip Dhawan.

The story of the film Saath Saath revolves around Farooq Sheikh’s character Avinash Verma who is an idealistic man with strong principles and socialist views. He belongs to a wealthy family, whom he leaves behind due to philosophical clashes. He works as a part-time writer and soon falls in love with Geetanjali ‘Geeta’ Gupta. Geeta too has left her ancestral home just like Avinash.

The couple soon gets married and are expecting their first child when the pressures of their growing family start creating a financial crunch. Avinash soon joins a publishing house and becomes a ruthless businessman and starts behaving like the very person that he once despised.

Realising the change in her husband, Geetanjali is shocked at the man before her. She decides to part ways with him. Avinash soon realises his mistake and gives up his job and looks for a better job in a different publishing house.

