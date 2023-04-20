Aaradhya Bachchan Case

In a plea moved by Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the Delhi High Court on Thursday lashed out at YouTube and questioned the content regulation policy of the video-sharing platform. The Delhi High Court was listening to the case linked to Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who reportedly moved the court against certain YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her health. The case was being heard by Justice C. Hari Shankar. The petition filed by Aaradhya urged 10 entities to "de-list and deactivate all videos" about her.

Aaradhya Bachchan Fake News Case on YouTube

"You have the responsibility to see that proper information is disseminated. Why don't you have a policy on matters like this? How can this be tolerated? You are providing a platform on which misleading information is being provided to the public. It's for you to tell the court what reasonably reasonable efforts you're making in running your channel with the new IT Rules. There are differences between the old and new sections 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules. You, as an intermediary, have a duty to amend your policy in accordance with the new rules. What have you done?" the court told the counsel representing YouTube.

"YouTube is not running for charity. It’s a profit-making platform. If you’re making money out of what you’re doing, you have a social responsibility. You cannot allow for such clips to be posted. If you have a zero-tolerance policy, then you yourself acknowledge that certain types of content should fall under it. How does this not qualify? Your zero-tolerance policy is faulty, " the court added, drawing in a pen and paper analogy. "Aren’t YouTube counsel supposed to stop people from uploading misleading content? Don’t just say we are providing pen and paper to them but not responsible for what they write," it observed.

Why did Aaradhya Bachchan Move to Court?

Eleven-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, reportedly sought an injunction against fake reporting by the media about her as she is a minor. Addressing the fake video being circulated on the social media platform, Delhi HC asked, "There is a video circulating saying the child is dead when she is alive and kicking. If this is the case, you would not even monitor child pornography."

